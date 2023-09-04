comscore Letter: Lahaina banyan tree will survive firestorm | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter:

Letter: Lahaina banyan tree will survive firestorm

From Day One of the catastrophe in Lahaina, I said the banyan tree will survive, because the mana is still there! That tree is one of the oldest living things on Maui, and it is needed to give everyone hope for the future. Read more

