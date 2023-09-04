Letter: Lahaina banyan tree will survive firestorm

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

From Day One of the catastrophe in Lahaina, I said the banyan tree will survive, because the mana is still there! That tree is one of the oldest living things on Maui, and it is needed to give everyone hope for the future. Read more

From Day One of the catastrophe in Lahaina, I said the banyan tree will survive, because the mana is still there! That tree is one of the oldest living things on Maui, and it is needed to give everyone hope for the future.

Aloha and malama pono.

Monika Thompson

Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter