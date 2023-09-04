Editorial | Letters Letter: Lahaina banyan tree will survive firestorm Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! From Day One of the catastrophe in Lahaina, I said the banyan tree will survive, because the mana is still there! That tree is one of the oldest living things on Maui, and it is needed to give everyone hope for the future. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. From Day One of the catastrophe in Lahaina, I said the banyan tree will survive, because the mana is still there! That tree is one of the oldest living things on Maui, and it is needed to give everyone hope for the future. Aloha and malama pono. Monika Thompson Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Column: WWII history and lessons are relevant today