Letter: People of Lahaina are strong and resilient

The devastating wildfire that struck Lahaina left a deep sadness in my heart. We consider Lahaina as our adopted town. We spent the first three months of our stay in Hawaii in that historic town.

My late wife was a nurse and she worked at Kaiser Permanente in Lahaina. In that short period of time, we developed the spirit of “we feeling” with our neighbors coming from different cultures. It is very heartening to note the outpouring of support coming from all parts of the U.S. and some other parts of the world.

The people of Lahaina are very resilient, tenacious, hardworking and God-fearing. Just like the banyan tree that survived the blaze, I feel very strongly that the symbol of Lahaina will stand tall again.

Constante A. Domingo

Salt Lake

