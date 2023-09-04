comscore Off The News: Public-corruption convict is sentenced | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off The News: Public-corruption convict is sentenced

  • Today

Honolulu wastewater executive Milton Choy got off with a 41-month federal sentence last week — less than half of the 10 years he could have served for masterminding a multimillion-dollar, years-long bribery scheme to gain Maui County wastewater contracts and influence statewide cesspool legislation. Read more

