Off The News: Public-corruption convict is sentenced

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Honolulu wastewater executive Milton Choy got off with a 41-month federal sentence last week — less than half of the 10 years he could have served for masterminding a multimillion-dollar, years-long bribery scheme to gain Maui County wastewater contracts and influence statewide cesspool legislation. Read more

Honolulu wastewater executive Milton Choy got off with a 41-month federal sentence last week — less than half of the 10 years he could have served for masterminding a multimillion-dollar, years-long bribery scheme to gain Maui County wastewater contracts and influence statewide cesspool legislation.

Choy’s “extraordinary cooperation” with prosecutors got him the deal. He helped rope in four corrupt accomplices, including two elected state legislators: Stewart Stant, then-director of Maui’s Department of Environmental Management; then-department employee Wilfredo Savella; then-state Senate Majority Leader J. Kalani English of Maui and then-state Rep. Ty Cullen of Oahu.