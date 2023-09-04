Editorial | Off the News Off The News: Public-corruption convict is sentenced Today Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Honolulu wastewater executive Milton Choy got off with a 41-month federal sentence last week — less than half of the 10 years he could have served for masterminding a multimillion-dollar, years-long bribery scheme to gain Maui County wastewater contracts and influence statewide cesspool legislation. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Honolulu wastewater executive Milton Choy got off with a 41-month federal sentence last week — less than half of the 10 years he could have served for masterminding a multimillion-dollar, years-long bribery scheme to gain Maui County wastewater contracts and influence statewide cesspool legislation. Choy’s “extraordinary cooperation” with prosecutors got him the deal. He helped rope in four corrupt accomplices, including two elected state legislators: Stewart Stant, then-director of Maui’s Department of Environmental Management; then-department employee Wilfredo Savella; then-state Senate Majority Leader J. Kalani English of Maui and then-state Rep. Ty Cullen of Oahu. Previous Story Column: WWII history and lessons are relevant today