Low demand results in more available vacation rentals

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:37 p.m.

There was a larger supply of vacation rentals in July compared with the same month in 2022, but demand and occupancy were down, according to a recent report from the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. Read more

