Parents can help keiki cope with trauma after Maui fires | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Parents can help keiki cope with trauma after Maui fires

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:21 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Children who escaped the fires and possibly lost loved ones, homes and community in the Lahaina disaster could take weeks or longer to start showing signs of resulting anxiety or depression, experts say. Above, King Kamehameha III Elementary School is seen from Canal Street in Lahaina last week.

Maui pediatrician Dr. Irene Papaconstadopoulos says she’s seen relatively few complaints of respiratory problems, burns or other physical issues among her young patients who survived the West Maui wildfires. It’s their mental and emotional health that worries her now. Read more

