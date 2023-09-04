Hawaii and UNLV play to a draw

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii women’s soccer team earned a 1-1 draw against UNLV on Sunday at Peter Johann Memorial Field in Las Vegas. Read more

Sophomore Amber Gilbert scored her team-high fourth goal of the season in the Rainbow Wahine’s final game before conference play begins. Senior Sophie Augustin helped Hawaii (1-2-2) preserve the draw with her late-game play in goal, with several stops against UNLV (2-2-2) in the final minutes.

Kamehameha graduate Kitty Jones-Black struck first for the Rebels, converting a penalty kick into the left side of the net in the 23rd minute. Gilbert equalized less than two minutes later. She tracked down a high-bouncing ball and dribbled it past the UNLV goalkeeper before knocking the ball into the goal past two Rebels defenders.

Gilbert nearly got another goal moments later, but her shot hit off the crossbar as the teams remained tied 1-1 at the half. Augustin made five of her seven total saves in the second half.

The Rainbow Wahine return home after a two-game road trip. They will have 11 days off until the Big West Conference opener against CSUN on Sept. 14 at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

Hawaii Hilo opens season with a win

The Hawaii Hilo women’s soccer team opened the season with a 2-1 win over UC Colorado Springs Sunday afternoon at Vulcan Soccer Field.

Teani Arakawa, who finished second on the team last year with eight goals and 20 points, scored both goals for the Vulcans in their 2023 opener.

Arakawa’s first goal came in the 16th minute, giving the Vulcans a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Arakawa earned the brace early in the second half. Her 46th-minute goal gave UH Hilo a 2-0 lead.

Colorado Springs scored a minute later to cut the deficit in half, but the Vulcans held the Mountain Lions scoreless in the final 43 minutes to preserve the win.

Hawaii Hilo will have a quick turnaround before taking on Northwest Nazarene Nighthawks Tuesday at Saint Louis School Field. kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m.