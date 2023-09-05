Letter: All talk and no action on alternate routes

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Well before the need for a second access road for Makakilo was promoted (“Makakilo has critical need for a second access road,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Aug. 31), a similar push was made for Pacific Palisades because of an active-shooter incident at the bottom of the hill in Pearl City.

I lived in Palisades at that time and neither I nor my wife could go down the hillside to our jobs.

There’s always been talk of needing alternate routes out of several subdivisions on Oahu, but, as usual, there has only been talk and no action. Don’t get your hopes up, Makakilo residents.

Robert Gillchrest

Kailua-Kona

