Editorial | Letters Letter: All talk and no action on alternate routes Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Well before the need for a second access road for Makakilo was promoted (“Makakilo has critical need for a second access road,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Aug. 31), a similar push was made for Pacific Palisades because of an active-shooter incident at the bottom of the hill in Pearl City. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Well before the need for a second access road for Makakilo was promoted (“Makakilo has critical need for a second access road,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Aug. 31), a similar push was made for Pacific Palisades because of an active-shooter incident at the bottom of the hill in Pearl City. I lived in Palisades at that time and neither I nor my wife could go down the hillside to our jobs. There’s always been talk of needing alternate routes out of several subdivisions on Oahu, but, as usual, there has only been talk and no action. Don’t get your hopes up, Makakilo residents. Robert Gillchrest Kailua-Kona EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Off The News: Public-corruption convict is sentenced