Letter: Hawaii Kai vacant lots pose a fire hazard

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There are two vacant lots in Hawaii Kai that pose a fire hazard: on Lunalilo Home Road, about a block from the fire station, and also across from the post office. Read more

There are two vacant lots in Hawaii Kai that pose a fire hazard: on Lunalilo Home Road, about a block from the fire station, and also across from the post office. The owners of those lots should be aware of the very dry conditions of those lots. Keep Hawaii Kai safe from possible fires!

Rosemary Nishi

Hawaii Kai

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter