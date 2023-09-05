Editorial | Letters Letter: Hawaii Kai vacant lots pose a fire hazard Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! There are two vacant lots in Hawaii Kai that pose a fire hazard: on Lunalilo Home Road, about a block from the fire station, and also across from the post office. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. There are two vacant lots in Hawaii Kai that pose a fire hazard: on Lunalilo Home Road, about a block from the fire station, and also across from the post office. The owners of those lots should be aware of the very dry conditions of those lots. Keep Hawaii Kai safe from possible fires! Rosemary Nishi Hawaii Kai EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Off The News: Public-corruption convict is sentenced