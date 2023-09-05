comscore Letter: Hawaii Kai vacant lots pose a fire hazard | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Hawaii Kai vacant lots pose a fire hazard

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

There are two vacant lots in Hawaii Kai that pose a fire hazard: on Lunalilo Home Road, about a block from the fire station, and also across from the post office. Read more

Previous Story
Off The News: Public-corruption convict is sentenced

Scroll Up