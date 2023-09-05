Letter: HECO not responsible for wildfire conditions

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A weather event with unimaginable consequences caused the tragedy in Lahaina, not Hawaiian Electric. HECO has busted hump to get Maui back up and running. HECO did not tell the tourists not to come to Maui. HECO is not responsible for the thousands of acres of arid grasslands. HECO is not responsible for the weather. HECO is not responsible for regulating itself — that is the function of the state Public Utilities Commission. HECO is not responsible for the unprecedented conflagration that occurred.

Destroying HECO with unwarranted litigation will benefit no one except the lawyers.

Michael Turina

Kapolei

