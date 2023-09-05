Editorial | Letters Letter: HECO not responsible for wildfire conditions Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! A weather event with unimaginable consequences caused the tragedy in Lahaina, not Hawaiian Electric. HECO has busted hump to get Maui back up and running. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. A weather event with unimaginable consequences caused the tragedy in Lahaina, not Hawaiian Electric. HECO has busted hump to get Maui back up and running. HECO did not tell the tourists not to come to Maui. HECO is not responsible for the thousands of acres of arid grasslands. HECO is not responsible for the weather. HECO is not responsible for regulating itself — that is the function of the state Public Utilities Commission. HECO is not responsible for the unprecedented conflagration that occurred. Destroying HECO with unwarranted litigation will benefit no one except the lawyers. Michael Turina Kapolei EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Off The News: Public-corruption convict is sentenced