comscore Letter: HECO not responsible for wildfire conditions | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: HECO not responsible for wildfire conditions

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A weather event with unimaginable consequences caused the tragedy in Lahaina, not Hawaiian Electric. HECO has busted hump to get Maui back up and running. Read more

Previous Story
Off The News: Public-corruption convict is sentenced

Scroll Up