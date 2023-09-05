Letter: Maui lawsuits imperil trust and cooperation

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Am I naive, or delusional, in my dismay at the fast-growing number of lawsuits related to the Maui wildfires? Read more

I was initially horrified by the news of the deaths and destruction in Lahaina and West Maui. But then I was moved and encouraged by the response from the community here and, indeed, around the world. I also was impressed by the openness and resolve of our elected leaders.

Clearly, much work lies ahead. But is such work facilitated or impeded by the multiple lawsuits?

Constructive communication, cooperation, trust — all seem imperiled.

May Mamiya

Moiliili

