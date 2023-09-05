Editorial | Letters Letter: Maui lawsuits imperil trust and cooperation Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Am I naive, or delusional, in my dismay at the fast-growing number of lawsuits related to the Maui wildfires? Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Am I naive, or delusional, in my dismay at the fast-growing number of lawsuits related to the Maui wildfires? I was initially horrified by the news of the deaths and destruction in Lahaina and West Maui. But then I was moved and encouraged by the response from the community here and, indeed, around the world. I also was impressed by the openness and resolve of our elected leaders. Clearly, much work lies ahead. But is such work facilitated or impeded by the multiple lawsuits? Constructive communication, cooperation, trust — all seem imperiled. May Mamiya Moiliili EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Off The News: Public-corruption convict is sentenced