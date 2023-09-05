Letter: No call to shut down power during warning

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I’m a bit confused. Early on during the Lahaina wildfire, many people criticized Hawaiian Electric for not turning off the power at the hint of unusually high winds, to mitigate against the possibility that toppling electric lines will cause fires. The rationale was that California does it, and we should, too.

At the time of writing this letter, we are in a red flag warning. This combination of high winds, low humidity and dry brush would certainly be cause for many of the critics of Hawaiian Electric, including the attorneys suing the company, to be demanding that electricity be cut off on all islands at some point. Yet not a peep?

Mark Middleton

Pearl City

