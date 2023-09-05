comscore Letter: No call to shut down power during warning | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: No call to shut down power during warning

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

I’m a bit confused. Early on during the Lahaina wildfire, many people criticized Hawaiian Electric for not turning off the power at the hint of unusually high winds, to mitigate against the possibility that toppling electric lines will cause fires. Read more

Previous Story
Off The News: Public-corruption convict is sentenced

Scroll Up