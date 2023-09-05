comscore Letter: Set officials’ salaries at area median income | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Set officials’ salaries at area median income

Honolulu does not need a salary commission to set the pay for City Council members and other city officials. All we need is common sense. Read more

