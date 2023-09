Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Island Energy Services held a blessing last week for its five new above-ground fuel tanks in Kapolei, as the company prepares to store 1.5 million barrels of fuel for the military, under a $170 million contract. Read more

Island Energy Services held a blessing last week for its five new above-ground fuel tanks in Kapolei, as the company prepares to store 1.5 million barrels of fuel for the military, under a $170 million contract.

The additional tanks were constructed to meet U.S. military fuel storage needs in Hawaii as the Joint Task Force-Red Hill, under orders by the Department of Defense, prepares to defuel its massive underground tanks, which threaten Oahu’s aquifer and drinking water. Defueling is set to begin next month, and is scheduled to be completed in January.