Asking “how do we help?” and inspired by Dolly Parton, who created a fund to support those who lost homes in a Gatlinburg, Tenn., wildfire, Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson have committed $10 million that will be paid out directly in cash to Maui people who lost, or lost access to, their homes because of the wildfires.

The People’s Fund of Maui will distribute $1,200 a month from the charitable fund to those who qualify. Donations can be made directly to the Hawaii fund to add to the monies available.