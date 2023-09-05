Aesthetic eats

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

If you’re looking for unique dining experiences where the ambiance matters as much as the food, you’re in luck. From tucked-away speakeasies to tropical oases, the following spots all have a “vibe.”

Truly transported

El Cielo by Chef Masa

El Cielo by Chef Masa (346 Lewers St. Ste. 1F) is a recently opened Spanish tapas and wine bar in Waikiki. The eatery’s menu is inspired by executive chef/owner Masa Gushiken’s career, which includes travels to Spain, Argentina and Japan.

Whether you grab a seat at the counter—and get a closer look at the chef’s cooking—inside the restaurant or out on the patio, prepared to be ‘wowed.’ Popular dishes include bacon wrapped dates, croquetas de jamon, jamon iberico, octopus ala gallega and seafood paella (Kauai shrimp, clam, squid, red bell peppers, green beans and saffron aioli). Save room for the ube basque cheesecake for dessert.

Call 808-772-4533 or visit elcielo-hawaii.com.

Istanbul Hawaii

Istanbul Hawaii (1108 Auahi St. Ste. 152) specializes in Turkish Ottoman cuisine — think hummus, babaganush, spanakopita and more. If you sit inside, take in all the restaurant’s colors and décor, from its cushions to dishes. If you choose to dine outdoors, enjoy the shaded trellis on the lanai.

Popular dishes include the gorgeous (and tasty) meze platter, lamb tenderloin shish, Iskender doner and baklava for dessert. If you go during the weekend, be sure to check out the brunch menu.

Call 808-772-4440 or visit istanbulhawaii.com.

Hideout at The Laylow

Whether you’re there for brunch or pau hana, Hideout at The Laylow (2299 Kuhio Ave.)’s relaxed, open lanai setting is always a vibe. Enjoy handcrafted cocktails while overlooking Kuhio Avenue—and if you’re going to be there with a larger group, you can reserve a fire pit (must call to inquire).

Popular pupu include kalua egg rolls, crispy pork belly and brussels sprouts, and seared ahi sandwich. Also, through Sept. 15, Hideout at The Laylow will be donating $2 per Laylow Hawaiian Style Mai Tai sold to Hawaii Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund.

Call 808-628-3060 or visit hideoutwaikiki.com.

Low-lit speakeasies

Gaslamp

Tucked away within Kailua Town Pub and Grill eatery, Gaslamp (26 Hoolai St.) is a swanky speakeasy that features craft cocktails, elevated cuisine and live jazz music. Start with one of the craft cocktails, or go for the dealer’s choice, which allows the mixologist to prepare a cocktail customized for your preferences.

Popular dishes include diver sea scallops with Hamakua mushrooms, King Arthur (two-course dinner with beef Wellington and snow crab claws soaked in a garlic butter sauce), French Laundry (swinging, dry-aged Japanese wagyu tomahawk that’s carved tableside) and lobster risotto.

And yes — the cozy speakeasy does feature small lamps on each table.

Call 808-829-0867 or visit gaslamphi.com.

Blind Ox

Talk about hiding in plain sight — you might pass right by Blind Ox (829 Kapahulu Ave.) because of its unassuming exterior, but this speakeasy is much larger than it appears. Choose between the outdoor seating area or grab a seat at the bar — the latter is darker and more intimate, and best for watching all the craft cocktails being made.

The business boasts a wide variety of premium spirits and whiskies, along with seasonal cocktails and tapas for sharing. Popular beverages include Viva La Matcha, El Chapo and Tokyo Nights. Feast on aesthetic (and delicious) tapas like A-5 wagyu katsu sando, 24K gold popcorn chicken — yes, there are gold flakes on top — and uni carbonara.

Call 808-254-6369 or visit blindox.com.

Bring on the brunch

Fig & Ginger Honolulu

One of the cutest newer brunch spots in Honolulu, Fig & Ginger (1960 Kapiolani Blvd. Ste. 103) is known for its charcuterie boards and dishes that are pleasing to both, the eye and palette. Customer favorites include the house toasties — choose from mashed avocado, The Caprese and The Ocean (scrambled eggs, smoked salmon, pickled red onion, capers, sour cream, pickled chili and salmon caviar) — acai bowl and F&G French toast with berries, walnuts and Chantilly cream.

The cafe itself is relaxing and inviting, especially with its long, communal table that makes brunching with a group so much easier.

Call 808-501-7249 or visit fghonolulu.com.

Liko’s Tap & Table

If you’re looking for a relaxing brunch spot with scenic views, check out Liko’s Tap & Table (377 Keyhole St. Ste. C2). This eatery offers a daily brunch, and customers can take advantage of outdoor seating and waterfront views.

Start with Liko’s signature bloody mary and mimosas. Popular brunch dishes include avocado toast and kalua pork eggs Benedict. If you go during the weekend, take advantage of exclusive weekend specials like the lobster Benedict — Maine lobster served over a classic eggs Benedict — East Coast lobster roll and stuffed Punaluu sweet bread French toast. The latter is a chef’s signature creation and fillings rotate (during a recent visit, an indulgent cinnamon roll stuffed French toast was available).

Call 808-394-5456 or visit likoshawaii.com.