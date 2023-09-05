Authentic arepas
- By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
-
Today
- Updated 6:02 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PHOTO BY
ANTHONY CONSILLIO
Pabellon plate ($16)
PHOTO BY
ANTHONY CONSILLIO
A taste of Venezuela Arepa pabellon ($12)
PHOTO BY
ANTHONY CONSILLIO
Rosemary Rojas with the pabellon plate ($16)
-
PHOTO BY
ANTHONY CONSILLIO
Domino empanada ($6)
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree