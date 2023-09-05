comscore Authentic arepas | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Crave | Keep on Truckin'

Authentic arepas

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Today
  • Updated 6:02 p.m.

  • PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO

    Pabellon plate ($16)

  • PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO

    A taste of Venezuela Arepa pabellon ($12)

  • PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO

    Rosemary Rojas with the pabellon plate ($16)

  • PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO

    Domino empanada ($6)

“What’s an arepa?” That’s one of the first questions business owner Rosemary Rojas gets when new customers see her food truck, Arianna’s Arepas. Read more

Previous Story
This charred okra salad is very appealing
Next Story
Aesthetic eats

Scroll Up