comscore The start of something new | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Crave | Quick Bites

The start of something new

  • Sept. 5, 2023
  • PHOTO COURTESY TBD…HAWAII
  • PHOTO COURTESY MARGOTTO HAWAII
  • PHOTO COURTESY NIKKI OKA
  • PHOTO COURTESY FÊTE

It will be the end of an era for tbd…Hawaii, as it permanently closes its pop-up bar and lounge at Lotus Honolulu Hotel on Sept. 10. Read more

Previous Story
Flavorful, cheesy burgers
Next Story
This charred okra salad is very appealing

Scroll Up