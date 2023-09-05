The start of something new

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It will be the end of an era for tbd…Hawaii, as it permanently closes its pop-up bar and lounge at Lotus Honolulu Hotel on Sept. 10. Be sure to visit soon and indulge in its shared plates, craft cocktails and happy hour before it closes its doors.

With every end, there is a beginning and The Lotus Ho nolulu Hotel is elated to introduce the launch of its new restaurant, Arden, which opens Sept. 29. Guests will find an array of delectable dishes curated by award-winning and Michelin-trained chefs Makoto Ono and Amanda Cheng.

“We are excited about the opportunity to bring a new restaurant experience to Lotus Honolulu Hotel,” states general manager Julie Arigo. “Our team is passionate about creating exceptional culinary experiences and we can’t wait for everyone to see what we have been working so hard on.”

Scrumptious selections

Margotto Hawaii recently debuted its a la carte menu on Sept. 1. It features a variety of appetizers, pastas, entrées, rice dishes and desserts, along with two lavish presentations — a caviar with soba blini and Japanese abalone.

Margotto Group executive chef Kenta Kayama and his team prepared myriad selections of cold and hot hors d’oeuvres, including chilled cauliflower potage with Hokkaido sea urchin, fish carpaccio from Toyosu Fish Market in Japan, minestrone Margotto-style with melted cheese, and a foie gras cheese risotto. Patrons will also have a selection of appetizers, pastas and entrées. The latter includes new creations such as a New Zealand lamb roasted with Hawaiian spices, Miyazaki A5 wagyu beef drizzled with a shallot brown butter, Australian duck roasted with balsamic and topped with foie gras, and Kona live lobster sautéed with garlic and butter.

For more information, visit margotto-hawaii.com. Reservations are available on OpenTable.

Where ciao meets aloha

Festa Italiana, Hawaii’s only Italian Festival, takes place Sept.15-16. The Street Festival is free to the public and takes place Saturday, Sept. 16 at Mother Waldron Park, located in Kakaako. There will be street vendors offering authentic Italian and Italian-inspired culinary delights; a selection of Italian wines, Italian and local beer, and traditional spirits for purchase; live entertainment; street performers; Italian-inspired games; and photo ops. Featured food vendors include Aroma Italia, Butcher & Bird, Il Gelato Hawaii, La Bettola, Mamma Mia Olay’s, Pizza Mamo and more.

Meanwhile, the Passaporto Italiano VIP Experience (for ages 21 and up) will be held 5:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15 at Velocity Honolulu. Guests will indulge in the culinary creations of Hawaii’s top-tier Italian chefs and restaurants, including Arancino at The Kahala, Bernini, Giovedi, Quiora and more. There will also be unlimited Italian wine, Menabrea beer and specialty cocktails. Tickets are required and priced at $175. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Hawaii Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund. Purchase tickets at passaportoitaliano.rsvpify.com.

For more info, visit festaitalianahawaii.com.

Chefs on the rise

Fête launches its first semi-annual Sunday Protégé Series at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10 with its junior sous chef, Seth Muraoka. The event aspires to feature the talent of the restaurant’s rising chefs, fostering the mission of chefs Robynne Maii and Emily Iguchi to elevate the culinary world’s next generation.

Muraoka’s menu pays tribute to his Japanese heritage and Maui upbringing and will benefit the Chef Hui Maui Hospitality Relief fund. The menu will first start with a Maui croquette and a salad. The entrée is served familystyle and includes bon matsuri Koji chicken with tatsoi, karaage chicken, yaki onigiri, kushiyaki (beef skewer) with fried noodles, Japanese potato salad and pickled ninjin (carrot). Dessert boasts a hojicha panna cotta, strawberry gelee, matcha Chantilly and matcha okoshi. Specialty cocktails and wine curated by Fabrice McCarthy and Harry Chin will also be available for an additional price.

Visit fetehawaii.com for more info. Reservations can be made online at eventbrite. com (search Fête).