“What food are you craving?” Even though this is the recurring Crave poll question, I’m often asked it as well. Here are three recent dishes that have stayed on my mind:

Buttery brioche

Miro Kaimuki (3446 Waialae Ave.) recently launched its classic menu ($175 per person with an optional $65 wine pairing), which features some of the restaurant’s most-requested dishes over the years. The soft, buttery brioche topped with caviar is one of my favorites, but the casoncelli pasta with potato and truffle is also sheer bliss.

Call 808-379-0124 or visit mirokaimuki.com.

Chocolate milk 2.0

Choco Lea’s (2909 Lowrey Ave.) chocolate drink ($7.49) is the perfect respite for a humid summer day. The beverage is an elevated chocolate milk made with the business’s housemade syrup and oat milk. Sure to delight chocoholics, this drink is available all year long.

Call 808-371-2234 or visit chocolea.com.

A brunch staple

Over Easy (418 Kuulei Road Ste. 103 in Kailua) is one of my favorite brunch spots on Oahu due to its laid-back ambiance, comfort food and shareable portions. I always get the potato n’ eggs ($19) — soft-boiled eggs with potato puree, tomato jam and bacon on French bread served with mixed greens — but the kalua pig hash ($19) is a customer favorite.

The restaurant also has an adjoining bake shop with fresh-baked treats like double chocolate chip s’mores cookies ($6), chocolate chip scones ($3.50), and Portuguese sausage and potato quiches ($4).

Call 808-260-1732 or visit easyquehi.com.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).