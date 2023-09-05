comscore Deficiencies abound with Hawaii’s disaster warning sirens | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Deficiencies abound with Hawaii’s disaster warning sirens

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:14 p.m.
  • NEW YORK TIMES / AUG. 12 Maui’s outdoor warning siren system did not sound during the Aug. 8 wildfires that destroyed Lahaina, a move that’s being criticized in the wake of the disaster. Above, a destroyed residential building is seen in Lahaina.

    NEW YORK TIMES / AUG. 12

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM One of four emergency warning sirens in Lahaina is shown still standing amid the charred ruins of the historic seaside town on Maui at the corner of Papalaua Street and Honoapiilani Highway.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

To residents, civil defense leaders and even Gov. Josh Green, the siren warnings have varying purposes or meanings. And the roughly 10 million tourists who visit Hawaii each year generally have even less understanding of siren sounds. Read more

