From anger to gratitude, 3 Lahaina-based musicians share perspectives

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:25 p.m.
  • COURTESY AVI RONEN Avi Ronen on his property in Lahaina where his house once stood.

  • COURTESY KEOLA BEAMER <strong>“It’s like a hole in your chest. Our cultural sites are gone.”</strong> <strong>Keola Beamer</strong> <em>Slack key guitar master</em>

    “It’s like a hole in your chest. Our cultural sites are gone.”

  • COURTESY JASON JEROME Jason Jerome and his son, JJ, after a show.

The town was a focal point for the local music scene, with weekly slack key guitar concerts at the Napili Kai Beach Resort in Kapalua and other performance opportunities at Kaanapali resorts. Read more

