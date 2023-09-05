From anger to gratitude, 3 Lahaina-based musicians share perspectives
- By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:25 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY AVI RONEN
Avi Ronen on his property in Lahaina where his house once stood.
COURTESY KEOLA BEAMER
“It’s like a hole in your chest. Our cultural sites are gone.”
Keola Beamer
Slack key guitar master
-
COURTESY JASON JEROME
Jason Jerome and his son, JJ, after a show.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree