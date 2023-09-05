comscore Sober home in Liliha opens for adults ages 18-24 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Sober home in Liliha opens for adults ages 18-24

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:40 a.m.
    Alicia Lader, left, Carla Houser and Angelika Taylor dedicated the first youth Sober House run by Residential Youth Serv­ices Empowerment at a grand opening ceremony on Wednesday.”

Residential Youth Serv­ices Empowerment has opened Apapane, its first youth sober house in Liliha where young adults ages 18-24 who are homeless may live and receive support while recovering from drug or alcohol addictions. Read more

