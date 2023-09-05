comscore West Maui students not enrolled or contacted reduced to 1,208 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

West Maui students not enrolled or contacted reduced to 1,208

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:11 p.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Kukui Keahi

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Kukui Keahi

  • COURTESY COUNCIL FOR NATIVE HAWAIIAN ADVANCEMENT Kakoo Maui Resource Hub at Maui Mall in Kahului will focus on providing a “cultural approach” to help those affected by the fires best navigate the application process for aid and services. Above, Kukui Keahi, right, manager of the hub, meets with a community member. Keahi lost both her home and job as a result of the fires.

    COURTESY COUNCIL FOR NATIVE HAWAIIAN ADVANCEMENT

    Kakoo Maui Resource Hub at Maui Mall in Kahului will focus on providing a “cultural approach” to help those affected by the fires best navigate the application process for aid and services. Above, Kukui Keahi, right, manager of the hub, meets with a community member. Keahi lost both her home and job as a result of the fires.

The number of displaced West Maui public school students who still have not enrolled in new schools or been contacted by state officials is 1,208, down from the 2,025 first reported late last month. Read more

Previous Story
Evacuation alert shows limits of cellphone warning system

Scroll Up