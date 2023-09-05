West Maui students not enrolled or contacted reduced to 1,208
By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:11 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY PHOTO
Kukui Keahi
COURTESY COUNCIL FOR NATIVE HAWAIIAN ADVANCEMENT
Kakoo Maui Resource Hub at Maui Mall in Kahului will focus on providing a “cultural approach” to help those affected by the fires best navigate the application process for aid and services. Above, Kukui Keahi, right, manager of the hub, meets with a community member. Keahi lost both her home and job as a result of the fires.