Igiede, Lang earn honors for No. 23-ranked Wahine

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:25 a.m.

Hawaii women’s volleyball players Amber Igiede (Offensive Player of the Week) and Kate Lang (Setter of the Week) earned their second straight Big West awards after leading the Rainbow Wahine to a two-match series sweep over USC last week. Read more

