Igiede, Lang earn honors for No. 23-ranked Wahine

Hawaii women’s volleyball players Amber Igiede (Offensive Player of the Week) and Kate Lang (Setter of the Week) earned their second straight Big West awards after leading the Rainbow Wahine to a two-match series sweep over USC last week.

The victories vaulted the Wahine to No. 23 in the AVCA/Taraflex Division I Top 25 poll.

Wisconsin is No. 1, followed by Louisville, Florida, Nebraska and Stanford. Oregon, which swept the Wahine the previous weekend, is No. 6.

Igiede is now an eight-time Big West weekly honoree, five times as Offensive Player of the Week. In Thursday’s five-set win, Igiede put down a team-best 16 kills on .367 hitting. She had eight total blocks, with one solo. She also made seven digs and had a service ace. On Saturday, she again led the team with 15 kills. She made just one hitting error for a match-high .609 percentage. She added three service aces, six digs, and two blocks.

Lang earned her seventh career conference weekly honor, her fifth as Setter of the Week. She finished with 44 assists and nine digs, with three service aces and a kill on Thursday. She picked up her second double-double of the season on Saturday with 47 assists and a team-high 13 digs. She finished with a .427 setting percentage and made three service aces. Lang leads the conference with 10.05 assists per set.

Ashlock earns another conference honor

Hawaii wide receiver Pofele Ashlock was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Week for a second straight week, the conference announced on Monday.

Ashlock had eight catches for 114 yards and two touchdowns in Hawaii’s 37-24 loss to Stanford last Friday. He became the first Rainbow Warrior to surpass 100 receiving yards in the first two games of the season since 2018, and the first UH freshman ever to do so. He earned his first MWC Freshman of the Week honors last week after catching seven passes for 127 yards and a TD at Vanderbilt.

Chaminade allows late game-winner

The Chaminade men’s soccer team lost a heartbreaker after conceding a late goal in Monday’s 3-2 loss to San Francisco State at Saint Louis field.

The Silverswords fell to 0-2, while SFSU won its season opener.

Trailing 2-1 with four minutes left to play, Kainoa Carpenter scored the tying goal for Chaminade off a deflected shot to seemingly salvage a draw. It wasn’t meant to be, however, as the Gators scored the game-winner just 30 seconds later. Georgi Stoyanov scored the late winner for San Francisco State. Chaminade will host Cal State East Bay on Thursday.

Silverswords ranked No. 20 in AVCA Poll

The Chaminade women’s volleyball team is ranked No. 20 in the first regular-season AVCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll released Monday.

The Silverswords won all eight preseason games, including three against opponents ranked in the preseason poll. Chaminade was the top team in the “others receiving votes” category in the preseason poll.

The No. 20 ranking is the highest for the Silverswords since September 2005, when they earned a program-best No. 18 ranking.

Chaminade will take on San Francisco State and Northwest Nazarene on Friday, and Cal State East Bay on Saturday in the Cal Poly Pomona/Azusa Pacific Crossover to wrap up nonconference play.

Australian wins Waikiki Roughwater Swim

The 52nd annual Waikiki Roughwater Swim was held Monday morning, as some of the world’s best swimmer made the 2.384-mile swim from Sans Souci Beach (between the Natatorium and Kaimana Beach Hotel) to Duke Kahanamoku Beach at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Hotel.

Australia’s Ollie Signorini defended his 2022 title as the top male finisher after making the 2023 swim in 47:43 and topping his 2022 time of 53:30. Signorini also won the event in 2016, 2018 and 2019.

Kathleen Hohwald was the top female finisher after a third-place finish last year. The Los Angeles swimmer finished the swim in 51:10, besting her 2022 time of 1:00:31.