Football Top 10: No. 1 Kahuku still not unanimous

The road to the koa trophy runs through Kahuku again.

The two-time Open Division state champions aim for shutouts not out of crass conceit but because of proven data. Coaches and media gave Kahuku nine out of 10 first-place votes this week following a 48-20 shellacking of rising Farrington.

The Governors landed in the Top 10 for the first time this fall at No. 10. No other team had scored as many points against the Big Red defense, but Kahuku had already emptied its bench in the second half of a lopsided game. That’s when the Govs scored two late touchdowns.

Punahou gave CIF powerhouse Centennial a full-tilt battle before losing 50-43. Centennial is ranked No. 18 in the USA Today Super 25. The Buffanblu received one first-place vote in this week’s Top 10.

The order of this week’s poll is status quo, with the exception of Farrington. Previous No. 10 Waipahu dropped out after a 38-15 loss to No. 6 Kamehameha.

The only non-Open Division teams in the rankings are Konawaena, ‘Iolani and Farrington.

Konawaena stayed put at No. 8 after a sloppy but sack-happy 28-19 win over Leilehua. The Wildcats racked up seven sacks on defense, but turned the ball over six times in a chess match between offensive guru Brad Uemoto of Konawaena and defensive whiz Mark Kurisu of Leilehua.

Kahuku will get the test of its season thus far on Friday against the nation’s No. 1 team, Mater Dei (Calif.).

Star-Advertiser Football Top 10

Monday, Sept. 4, 2023

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Kahuku (9) (4-0, 1-0 OIA) 99 1

> won at Farrington 48-20

> next: at Mater Dei (Calif.), Friday

2. Punahou (1) (3-1, 0-0 ILH) 91 2

> lost to Centennial (Calif.), 50-43

> next: bye

3. Mililani (4-1, 0-0 OIA) 80 3

> won at Sheldon (Ore.), 37-3

> next: bye

4. Campbell (3-1, 0-0 OIA) 70 4

> lost at Liberty (Nev.), 20-14

> next: vs. Nanakuli, Friday

5. Saint Louis (2-2, 0-0 ILH) 57 5

> def. Desert Pines (Nev.), 35-30

> next: bye

6. Kamehameha (3-0, 0-0 ILH) 52 6

> won at No. 10 Waipahu, 38-15

> next: bye

7. Kapolei (3-1, 0-0 OIA) 40 7

> won at Calabasas (Calif.), 48-30

> next: vs. Castle, Friday

8. Konawaena (3-1, 2-0 BIIF) 31 8

> won at Leilehua, 28-19

> next: Keaau, Saturday

9. ‘Iolani (2-0, 1-0 ILH) 15 9

> bye

> next: vs. Saint Louis I-AA, Friday

10. Farrington (2-1, 1-1 OIA) 8 NR

> lost to No. 1 Kahuku 48-20

> next: at Moanalua, Friday

No longer in Top 10: Waipahu (No. 10).