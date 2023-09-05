Stephen Tsai: Oregon State, Washington State should jump at an MWC offer

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Many romanticize the past.

That’s easy to do with the Pac-12 — and its 10- and eight-member predecessors. That conference is one of college football’s great love stories. It is O.J. Simpson, Reggie Bush, John Elway, Junior Seau, Jerry Robinson, Anthony Munoz, Ronnie Lott …

It is USC scoring 55 unanswered points to overtake Notre Dame in 1974; the “Whammy in Miami” as two-touchdown underdog Washington stunned the Hurricanes in the 1994 Orange Bowl; “The Play” in which Cal used five laterals for a last-second TD over Stanford as the Cardinal marching band wandered onto the field while the action was ongoing …

But next July, after 108 football seasons, it all ends as 10 of the 12 members depart for other conferences.

Oh, sure, the two remaining schools — Washington State and Oregon State — still can operate under the Pac-12 name. But that would be like BTS, currently on hiatus to fulfill military obligations, touring with only two original performers. Two members do not make a league or a boy band.

There have been discussions about the Mountain West, of which Hawaii is a football-only member, extending invitations to Washington State and Oregon State. It would be in those two schools’ best interest to reach an agreement.

WSU and OSU are not at the crossroads but at a roundabout. From all angles, the options are to compete as independents, which would leave a scheduling puka from late September through the following September, or to work a deal with the MWC.

We feel their pain. It is one thing for USC and UCLA to leave the Pac-12 for more lucrative opportunities in the expanding Big Ten. But for more than a century, it has been Washington and Washington State; Oregon and Oregon State. For original members to ditch their in-state rivals is hurtful but not surprising. UW is in Seattle, famous for Starbucks, Pike Place Market, the Space Needle, grunge music, Amazon and Microsoft. WSU is in Pullman, which shares a “Wings”-like regional airport with Moscow, Idaho. Of the two Oregon schools, Nike founder Phil Knight has donated nearly $1 billion to the University of Oregon.

Breakups can be difficult, especially for the dumpee. In 1999, eight schools seceded from the Western Athletic Conference to form the MWC, leaving behind eight schools, including UH. UH considered suing the secessionists for violating fiduciary duties, gave up when that pursuit appeared to be pointless, and then went out and won a share of the WAC title in 1999. Now UH is in its 12th season of MWC membership.

And while Oregon State and Washington State must face the loss of Power Five status, change is a part of life. Three schools departing the Pac-12 — Utah, Arizona and Arizona State — were original members of the WAC.

Branding? The Pac-12 started as the Pacific Coast Conference. Out with the old, just like how Starry used to be Sierra Mist, which used to be part of the Slice franchise.

WSU and OSU should not view a possible move to the MWC as a demotion. The MWC is a boutique league, with a diverse membership and competitive teams. It does not have a bloated national TV deal. But San Jose State, Boise State and Utah State have campuses near downtowns that are clean and safe. Hawaii has great weather and beaches; San Diego is similar to Hawaii except for better Mexican restaurants. And beginning next season, the MWC can secure a spot in the College Football Playoff if it is one of the top six conferences.

Oregon State and Washington State should jump at an MWC offer, any offer. Being left behind is ego-crushing. What’s worse is being left behind and nobody looking for you.