Sports | TV Radio Television and radio – September 5, 2023 Today Updated 11:01 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. On the air Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates. Note: Spectrum customers were not getting ESPN channels due to a carriage dispute as of Friday. TODAY TIME TV CH HT BASEBALL: MLB Dodgers at Marlins 12:30 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA Giants at Cubs 1:30 p.m. TBS 28/551 121 Regional coverage 3:30 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Orioles at Angels 3:30 p.m. BSW 20/226 81* BASKETBALL: WNBA Sky at Fever 1 p.m. NBATV NA/242 NA Liberty at Wings 2 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 Mystics at Mercury 4 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 GOLF Folds of Honor Collegiate, second round 10 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 Soccer College men: Kentucky at Louisville 2 p.m. ACC NA/251 261 TENNIS U.S. Open 6 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70 U.S. Open 1 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74 Wednesday TIME TV CH HT Australian rules football: afl premiership Collingwood Magpies vs. Melbourne Demons 11 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76* BASEBALL Regional coverage 7 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Regional coverage 10 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Dodgers at Marlins 12:30 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA Regional coverage 1 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Orioles at Angels 3:30 p.m. BSW 20/226 81* BASKETBALL: WNBA Storm at Dream 1 p.m. NBATV NA/242 NA GOLF Folds of Honor Collegiate, final round 10 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 Asian Tour: Shinhan Donghae Open 6 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86 rugby: nrl women’s premiership Cronulla-Sutherland vs. St. George Illawarra 11:30 p.m. FSP NA/231* NA Soccer Intl. Friendly: Malta vs. Gibraltar 8 a.m. FS2 NA/241* 76* AFCON: Libya vs. Equatorial Guinea 9 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA NWSL: N. Carolina at Kansas City 2 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 NWSL: Racing Louisville at OL Reign 4 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 TENNIS U.S. Open 6 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70 U.S. Open 1 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70 volleyball: college women Creighton at Nebraska 2 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79* RADIO Today TIME STATION MLB: Tigers at Yankees 12:25 p.m. 1500-AM MLB: Orioles at Angels 3 p.m. 95.1-FM/760-AM ILH girls volleyball: University vs. Sacred Hearts 6:15 p.m. 1500-AM Wednesday TIME STATION MLB: Giants at Cubs 7:50 a.m. 1500-AM MLB: Tigers at Yankees 12:25 p.m. 1500-AM MLB: Orioles at Angels 3 p.m. 95.1-FM/760-AM Previous Story Scoreboard – September 5, 2023