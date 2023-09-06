comscore Letter: All of Maui should get economic assistance | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: All of Maui should get economic assistance

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Don’t make us choose. We shouldn’t have to choose between grieving and the tremendous loss of our friends, family, neighbors, homes, our beautiful Lahaina town — and the economy. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Trump lost at ballot box, but refuses to accept it

Scroll Up