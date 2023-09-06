Letter: All of Maui should get economic assistance

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Don’t make us choose. We shouldn’t have to choose between grieving and the tremendous loss of our friends, family, neighbors, homes, our beautiful Lahaina town — and the economy. Read more

The west side and the whole island, frankly. People all over Maui are hosting entire families and friends in their homes.

We should all qualify for some economic assistance right now.

I’m glad that President Joe Biden, Congress and Gov. Josh Green have prioritized the fire victims first, but now there should be a second round of funding to support the economic health of the island.

Congress has bailed out the banks many, many times. Maui residents all over the island need some of these funds to weather this second economic disaster.

If you want us to be there when the hotels, golf courses and restaurants reopen, then you are going to have to give us some economic support to get through the next couple of months.

This is yet another example of how the state and Maui are overly dependent on tourism. I hope we remember that when we rebuild Lahaina.

Kimberlee Lauer

Honokowai, Maui

