Letter: Other communities have single access roads

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The recent commentary advocating a second access road for Makakilo stressed the need to reduce traffic congestion as well as improve safety in the event of a fire that might limit access by fire trucks, similar to the recent Lahaina disaster (“Makakilo has critical need for a second access road,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Aug. 31) . Read more

The recent commentary advocating a second access road for Makakilo stressed the need to reduce traffic congestion as well as improve safety in the event of a fire that might limit access by fire trucks, similar to the recent Lahaina disaster (“Makakilo has critical need for a second access road,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Aug. 31).

Makakilo isn’t the only residential area with limited access. In East Honolulu alone, consider Kamehame Ridge, Mariner’s Ridge, Hawaii Loa Ridge and Waialae Nui. These communities are served by a single access road, and constructing a second access road is not feasible due to the terrain. Are emergency services prepared to fight large-scale fire on these ridges and to evacuate residents if access to the ridge is blocked?

Michael Bornemann

Hawaii Kai

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter