Anti-crime program for Waikiki marks 1 year | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Anti-crime program for Waikiki marks 1 year

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:52 a.m.
    A joint news conference was held Tuesday with Mayor Rick Blangiardi, Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm, HPD Acting Lt. Blake Arita and other community leaders to discuss the first anniversary of the Safe and Sound Waikiki initiative in Waikiki.

    “Our mission at the Honolulu Police Department is to identify repeat criminal offenders, arrest them and work with the Prosecutor’s Office to get them ‘geographically restricted’ from the area.”

    Blake Arita

    HPD acting lieutenant

    Beachgoers on the shore of Waikiki.

City officials say a program targeting the island’s prime tourist zone has lowered violent and property crimes dramatically since its inception in September 2022. Read more

