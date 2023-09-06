comscore Cleanup of Lahaina’s watery graveyard begins | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Cleanup of Lahaina’s watery graveyard begins

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:06 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / AUG. 12 Above is the vessel Roxie near the Lahaina Harbor’s loading dock. Work on clearing the water of hazardous materials, debris and oil discharges is beginning.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / AUG. 12

    Above is the vessel Roxie near the Lahaina Harbor’s loading dock. Work on clearing the water of hazardous materials, debris and oil discharges is beginning.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / AUG. 12 Lahaina Small Boat Harbor was destroyed by the deadly Aug. 8 fire. A search of the harbor and nearshore waters for bodies was completed last week, and now the focus is shifting to cleanup of hazardous materials.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / AUG. 12

    Lahaina Small Boat Harbor was destroyed by the deadly Aug. 8 fire. A search of the harbor and nearshore waters for bodies was completed last week, and now the focus is shifting to cleanup of hazardous materials.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / AUG. 12 A burned vessel drifted off the Lahaina waterfront days after a deadly Aug. 8 fire ripped through the historic town.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / AUG. 12

    A burned vessel drifted off the Lahaina waterfront days after a deadly Aug. 8 fire ripped through the historic town.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / AUG. 12 A section of the dock at Lahaina Harbor continued to smolder for days after the fire.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / AUG. 12

    A section of the dock at Lahaina Harbor continued to smolder for days after the fire.

State and federal agencies are combining forces to oversee the cleanup of Lahaina Harbor, which became a watery graveyard for scores of boats burned and damaged by the massive West Maui wildfire. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Kaiser Permanente Hawaii
Next Story
Anti-crime program for Waikiki marks 1 year

Scroll Up