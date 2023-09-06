Cleanup of Lahaina’s watery graveyard begins

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

State and federal agencies are combining forces to oversee the cleanup of Lahaina Harbor, which became a watery graveyard for scores of boats burned and damaged by the massive West Maui wildfire.

Officials don’t know how many boats fell victim to the ferocious Aug. 8 fire, but the harbor had 99 slips and was reported to be near capacity that night.

The wind-blown blaze not only devastated the heart of historic Lahaina town, but came down to the harbor, where various boats were on fire, and there were some that exploded.

Witnesses said the water was on fire in places, and some boats struggled to leave the harbor due to the 60 mph gusts.

Many people escaped the flames by jumping into the water that night, and at least 17 were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard, while others were saved by private vessels.

On the land, the fast-moving flames killed at least 115 people, destroyed more than 2,200 structures — the vast majority of them homes — and caused more than $5 billion in damage.

After a search of the harbor and nearshore waters for bodies was completed last week, officials announced the creation of a unified command Friday, consisting of lead agency the U.S. Coast Guard, plus the state Department of Health and state Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation.

The command’s mission includes the assessment, removal and disposal of hazardous materials and the response to actual and potential oil discharges, plus the clearance of marine debris and sunken or displaced vessels from the local waters, including Lahaina Harbor.

Ed Underwood, state Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation administrator, said transitioning to the unified command will offer the tools to support the harbor community.

“We have been coordinating with our partner agencies to reach this point where we can begin the critical work of recovery for our waterways and natural resources affected by this tragedy,” Underwood said in a statement.

Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Lisa A. Ferdinando told the Honolulu Star-­Advertiser on Tuesday that crews are assessing potential targets for removal from the water, including vessels that were located right outside the channel, in the harbor itself and trailered in the area.

Ferdinando said the Coast Guard was initially involved in search and rescue operations following the fire, but it also dispatched a four-member port assessment team to determine actual and potential hazardous-substance releases and oil discharges into Lahaina Harbor.

Among the initial measures, she said, were the deployment of an absorbent boom throughout the harbor and removal of some hazardous materials.

An initial assessment of the harbor and channel was completed with the use of underwater remote-operated vehicles and side-scan sonar to determine depth and identify obstructions.

Earlier, the Coast Guard established a safety zone in the ocean around Lahaina, extending 200 yards offshore from Wahikuli Wayside Park to Launiupoko Beach Park. All government, commercial and privately owned vessels are prohibited from entering the safety zone without consent.

On Aug. 14 the Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund designated $300,000 for response efforts.

The Coast Guard said it has three prearranged contractors in Hawaii ready for action: Global Diving &Salvage, Pacific Environmental Corp. and National Response Corp. Sea Engineering Inc., which works under the Global Diving &Salvage agreement, was hired for the initial pollution response.

Ferninando said the Coast Guard has 79 personnel dedicated to supporting the wildfire response. Of those, 33 are assigned to the unified cleanup command.

Ferninando said it is too early to estimate how long the cleanup operations will take.

Crews, she said, are still conducting a site safety analysis to ensure responders are not being exposed to hazardous chemicals and have proper protective equipment.

“The Coast Guard is working with county, state, and federal partners in a coordinated effort to support removal operations when it is safe and appropriate to do so,” she said. “This work will be in full alignment with local partners without impeding other important work, such as supporting continued searches and remov­ing hazardous household materials.”

Identifying safe access from the land for equipment and operations is also a factor in determining the removal timeline, she said.

Officials said anyone wanting to access vessels and property within the established safety zone for removal or other actions won’t be allowed in until the navigational channel is free of debris, harmful airborne chemicals are deemed to be at safe levels, chemicals in the water do not pose a safety risk to humans and waterside infrastructure necessary to gain access is deemed structurally sound.

In addition, the Coast Guard says it needs rescue teams and emergency serv­ices available in the event of a medical emergency, as well as having the channel depth verified.

Until that time, officials say boat owners can gather information such as insurance, known hazards on board and pictures of property for future identification.

“We want to ensure that access is granted as soon as possible when it is safe,” according to a West Maui Wildfire Vessel Stakeholder Guide published online by the Coast Guard.