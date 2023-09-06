Cleanup of Lahaina’s watery graveyard begins

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Above is the vessel Roxie near the Lahaina Harbor’s loading dock. Work on clearing the water of hazardous materials, debris and oil discharges is beginning.
Lahaina Small Boat Harbor was destroyed by the deadly Aug. 8 fire. A search of the harbor and nearshore waters for bodies was completed last week, and now the focus is shifting to cleanup of hazardous materials.
A burned vessel drifted off the Lahaina waterfront days after a deadly Aug. 8 fire ripped through the historic town.
A section of the dock at Lahaina Harbor continued to smolder for days after the fire.