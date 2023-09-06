Kokua Line: Why might FEMA deny request for disaster aid?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Q uestion : If someone lived in Lahaina and also had a vacant rental there that burned, can they get FEMA grants for both units that burned? Read more

Question: If someone lived in Lahaina and also had a vacant rental there that burned, can they get FEMA grants for both units that burned?

Answer: No. The Federal Emergency Management Agency “provides disaster assistance to eligible applicants for a primary residence—where you live for more than six months of the year. FEMA will not consider more than one primary residence for a survivor and his/her spouse,” the agency says on its website, which includes the primary residency requirement among common reasons why it “may decide that some Maui residents who had damage from the wildfires that began Aug. 8 may not be eligible for disaster assistance.”

Here are other common reasons, some of which can be corrected by the applicant, according to FEMA’s website devoted to the disaster, fema.gov/disaster/4724.

>> Applicant hasn’t sent FEMA the documents or information requested. “Read your FEMA mail carefully and thoroughly and send FEMA the information requested. If that information is not available, let us know why.”

>> The damage or loss is covered by insurance or some other source. “By law, FEMA cannot provide funding when any other source — insurance, crowdfunding, local or state programs, or financial assistance from voluntary agencies — has covered expenses for the same disaster-related need,” such as home repairs. FEMA tells applicants who received money from other sources to show the agency how that money was used. The documents must prove that the outside funding was not enough to cover disaster-related expenses eligible under FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program or that it was for a different purpose. FEMA provides grants only for repairs to make a home “safe, accessible and functional”; it doesn’t pay replacement­-value amounts for damaged items or help pay for nonessential items.

>> More than one application was filed for the address. FEMA typically allows only one applicant per household or address to apply for housing assistance, but is allowing Maui wildfire survivors to appeal this early decision. Send FEMA a signed letter explaining that your damaged home was your primary residence and that your application represents a separate household from the original applicant at that address.

>> “FEMA couldn’t verify that you are the homeowner.” To appeal, submit documents that prove you own the home, along with a dated and signed appeal letter.

>> FEMA couldn’t verify your occupancy. To appeal, submit documents that prove your occupancy along with a dated and signed appeal letter.

>> FEMA could not verify your identity. To appeal, submit documents that prove your identity along with a dated and signed appeal letter.

>> Insufficient damage or no damage was reported. FEMA disaster grants are for homes that are unsafe to occupy. “Damage to non-essential areas, landscaping or spoiled food is not covered for FEMA assistance.” Likewise, an applicant that applies for federal disaster assistance but tells FEMA they have no damage will be found ineligible. Describe the damage as well as you can.

>> “You do not wish to move or you’re not required to stay elsewhere while repairs are made. If FEMA determines that your home is uninhabitable because it was damaged in the wildfires, you may be eligible for FEMA Initial Rental Assistance. If you said during a home inspection that you’re not willing to move or don’t need to stay elsewhere while your damaged home is being repaired, you would not be eligible for FEMA temporary rental assistance. If your housing needs have changed, contact FEMA quickly to update your housing and explain why you need rental assistance.”

>> “A FEMA inspector was unable to reach you at the contact information you provided. Return FEMA phone calls and requests for information in a timely manner.” The applicant or a representative they identify to FEMA ahead of time must be present at any appointment with FEMA.

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-500, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.