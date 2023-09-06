comscore MPD requires missing-person report to search for those listed as ‘unaccounted for’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

MPD requires missing-person report to search for those listed as ‘unaccounted for’

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:41 p.m.

Detectives assigned to missing-person cases traditionally ask where the person was last scene and check hospitals, jails, employers and any scenario that may have left a person alive but unable to contact loved ones. Read more

Previous Story
Tech View: How’s ransomware doing? Just fine, thanks

Scroll Up