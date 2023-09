Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kaiser Permanente Hawaii has announced the addition of four doctors. Read more

Kaiser Permanente Hawaii has announced the addition of four doctors:

>> Sameed Shaikh, D.O., joins the emergency department at Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center. Shaikh received his medical degree from Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed his residency at Detroit Medical Center and is board-certified by the American Board of Emergency Medicine.

>> Kyla Teramoto Hara, M.D., joins the ophthalmology department at Kaiser Permanente Honolulu Medical Office. She received her medical degree from the University of Hawaii John A. Burns School of Medicine. Teramoto Hera completed her residency in ophthalmology at the University of Arizona College of Medicine at South Campus.

>> Evan Brown, D.O., joins the hospital medicine department at Kaiser Permanente Maui Memorial Medical Center. Brown received his medical degree from Michigan State University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine. Brown completed his residency at Tripler Army Medical Center in Honolulu and joined the 446th Air Force Airlift Wing to support joint service humanitarian aid to Kiribati, Vanuatu and Nauru.

>> Creighton Woo, O.D., joins the optometry department at Kaiser Permanente Waipio Medical Office. Woo received his Doctor of Optometry from Western University of Health Sciences. He completed his residency at Kaiser Permanente Eye Care in Washington.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.