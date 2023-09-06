comscore Schatz describes fire’s horror and its aftermath to Congress | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Schatz describes fire’s horror and its aftermath to Congress

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:22 a.m.

  • VIDEO COURTESY BRIAN SCHATZ

    U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz delivered a speech Tuesday on the Senate floor to request for more federal funding for Maui recovery and relief efforts.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Destroyed Lahaina homes are seen Monday from Kelawea Mauka Makai Park on Lahainaluna Road.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Destroyed Lahaina homes are seen Monday from Kelawea Mauka Makai Park on Lahainaluna Road.

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz made no specific funding proposal, but detailed the events that led up to the Aug. 8 Lahaina fire and the ongoing suffering in a speech before Congress on Tuesday. Read more

