UHH’s Arakawa honored; Vulcans No. 12

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii Hilo’s Teani Arakawa, who was voted the PacWest Preseason Player of the Year, won the season’s first women’s soccer Player of the Week award, the conference announced Tuesday. Read more

