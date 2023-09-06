UHH’s Arakawa honored; Vulcans No. 12

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii Hilo’s Teani Arakawa, who was voted the PacWest Preseason Player of the Year, won the season’s first women’s soccer Player of the Week award, the conference announced Tuesday.

Arakawa, a junior and King Kekaulike graduate, scored both goals in the Vulcans’ 2-1 season-opening victory over No. 22 Colorado Colorado Springs on Sunday.

Also Tuesday, Hawaii Hilo moved up two spots to No. 12 in the first United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II poll of the season, then tied Northwest Nazarene 0-0 at Saint Louis School field.

The Vulcans were ranked No. 14 in the preseason poll released Aug. 1. Western Washington, last year’s national champion, was voted No. 1 in the poll.

Hawaii Hilo’s Phoebe Barnes made three saves, while Northwest Nazarene’s Bailey Blancett had four.

The Vulcans moved to 1-0-1, while the Nighthawks went to 1-0-2.

Chaminade’s Malual wins weekly award

Chaminade outsider hitter Ajack Malual was named the PacWest volleyball Player of the Week and the Silverswords were voted Team of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday.

Malual, a sophomore from Rome, totalled 53 kills as the Silverswords went 4-0 at the Hawaii Challenge held Friday and Saturday.

Chaminade is 8-0 and ranked No. 20 in the AVCA/Taraflex Division II poll.

Earlier in the day, Chaminade director of athletics Dr. Tom Buning announced the promotion of Kolby Kanetake to volleyball associate head coach.

Kanetake is in his fourth year with the Silverswords, including the past two as the team’s top assistant.

Kanetake, a former UH standout, also serves as an adviser to Chaminade’s student-athlete advisory committee.