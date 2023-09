Scoreboard – September 6, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

Today

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Varsity I, Mid-Pacific at

Kamehameha, 6 p.m. Varsity II, Le Jardin

at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Punahou, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

SOCCER

College men: Cal State East Bay vs. Chaminade, 10 a.m. at Saint Louis School field.

College men: San Francisco State vs. Hawaii Pacific, 6 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Outrigger Volleyball Challenge, UCLA vs. Pepperdine, 4:45 p.m.; Liberty vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. Matches at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH, Varsity I/II girls: University High at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; Le Jardin at Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m.; Hanalani at Mid-Pacific,

6 p.m.; Sacred Hearts at Punahou, 6 p.m.

ILH, Varsity III girls: Assets vs. Island

Pacific, 5 p.m. at Hawaiian Mission;

St. Andrew’s vs. Lanakila Baptist, 6 p.m. at Hanalani; Christian Academy at Hawaiian Mission, 6:30 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Varsity I, ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at Punahou, 6 p.m.

Varsity II, ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at Punahou, 5 p.m.

SOFT TENNIS

OIA

Saturday

Boys

Kaiser 3, Kalani 0

Girls

Kalani 3, Kaiser 0

Pigeon Racing

Oahu Invitational Flyers

Saturday

1. Dexter Wong 105.549 mph/54.59 miles. 2. Ivan Endo 104.146/54.52.

3. Gilbert Dano 105.485/54.50. 4. Virgil Roldan 105.530/54.10. 5. Harry Ioane 115.181/53.72.

VOLLEYBALL

UH WOMEN’S Schedule

(Record 4-1)

Aug. 25 vs. Northwestern* W, 3-2

Aug. 26 vs. San Diego* W, 3-1

Aug. 27 vs. Oregon* L, 0-3

Aug. 31 vs. USC W, 3-1

Sept. 2 vs. USC 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 vs. Liberty# 7 p.m.

Thursday vs. Pepperdine# 7 p.m.

Sunday vs. UCLA# 5 p.m.

Sept. 14 at TCU% 1 p.m.

Sept. 15 vs. Western Carolina% 9 a.m.

Sept. 16 vs. Florida State% 7 a.m.

Sept. 22 vs. CSU Bakersfield! 7 p.m.

Sept. 24 vs. CSUN! 5 p.m.

Sept. 29 at Long Beach State! 4 p.m.

Sept. 30 at UC San Diego! 4 p.m.

Oct. 6 vs. CS Fullerton! 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 vs. UC Irvine! 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 at UC Santa Barbara! 4 p.m.

Oct. 14 at Cal Poly! TBD

Oct. 17 at UC Davis! 3 p.m.

Oct. 21 vs. UC Riverside! 7 p.m.

Oct. 27 at CSUN! 3 p.m.

Oct. 28 at CSU Bakersfield! 1 p.m.

Nov. 3 vs. Cal Poly! 7 p.m.

Nov. 4 vs. UC Santa Barbara! 7 p.m.

Nov. 10 at UC Irvine! 4 p.m.

Nov. 11 at CS Fullerton! 2 p.m.

Nov. 17 vs. UC San Diego! 7 p.m.

Nov. 18 vs. Long Beach State! 7 p.m.

The Big West Championship is Nov. 23-25 in Long Beach, Calif.

*—Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine

Classic

#—Outrigger Volleyball Challenge

%—Fight in the Fort (Fort Worth, Texas)

!—Big West match

ILH

Tuesday

Girls Varsity I/II

Punahou def. Hanalani 25-9, 25-7, 25-7

Kamehameha def. Hawaii Baptist 25-9,

25-15, 25-20

‘Iolani def. Le Jardin 25-11, 25-19, 25-15

Maryknoll def. ‘Iolani II 25-23, 25-20, 25-15

Mid-Pacific def. Punahou II 25-23, 25-20,

25-22

University High def. Sacred Hearts 25-14,

25-22, 25-22

Girls Varsity III

Island Pacific def. Christian Academy

23-25, 25-20, 25-18, 17-25, 15-12

BIIF

Tuesday

Girls Varsity

Hawaii Prep def. Kau 25-5, 25-3, 25-10