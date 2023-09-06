Warriors LB Kema all about substance over style
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:12 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM / JULY 29
Hawaii linebacker Noah Kema had five tackles and a pass breakup against Stanford last Friday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree