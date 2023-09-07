Column: A beacon of hope in the wake of Maui’s wildfire disaster

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A month ago, devastating wildfires ignited on our Valley Isle, rapidly consuming homes and the whole of Lahaina town as well as homes Upcountry and leaving at least 115 lives lost in its path. The American Red Cross, with its unwavering commitment to disaster relief, has been at the forefront of the response efforts since that fateful day. The tireless work of our staff and volunteers has been providing hope, support and vital assistance to those affected by the Maui wildfire disaster.

Amidst the chaos and fear that immediately ensued, the Red Cross swiftly sprang into action. Our small Hawaii Red Cross staff (with one paid staffer for the entire tri-island Maui County) was immediately bolstered by highly trained and experienced Red Crossers from the region and the entire country; some 450 are currently on ground, with the vast majority being volunteers.

Shelters were quickly opened to provide immediate assistance to displaced residents. They offered a safe haven for individuals and families who had lost their homes and possessions. With partners such as the Salvation Army, we’ve been able to provide three meals a day and have served over 365,000 to people in need. Some 5,000 displaced residents have now been transferred into hotels through arrangements between the Red Cross, local and state government officials, and FEMA. Just as in the shelters, we offer wrap-around health, mental health and spiritual care services to those in need.

Disaster mental health services are especially needed; the trauma of losing loved ones, one’s home and witnessing the destruction of a beloved community can take a profound toll on mental well-being. The Red Cross has deployed trained mental health professionals to offer emotional support, counseling and coping strategies to those affected. This holistic approach to disaster relief recognizes the importance of addressing both the physical and emotional needs of survivors.

Moreover, the Red Cross has played a pivotal role in facilitating communication between affected individuals and their loved ones. In times of crisis, reuniting families and ensuring their well-being is of paramount importance. By providing access to communication resources, such as phone and internet services, the American Red Cross has helped alleviate the anxiety and uncertainty that often accompany natural disasters.

The organization’s commitment to serving the diverse needs of the community has extended to assisting those with functional and access needs. Our volunteers have been on the frontlines, ensuring that individuals with disabilities, the elderly and others with specific requirements receive the support and accommodations they need to cope.

Immediate assistance has been rolled out to the families and individuals affected, along with specialized services for those who have lost loved ones. In addition, the Red Cross has begun to identify partners for assisting with the long-term recovery of Maui. In similar national level disasters, the Red Cross has been able to provide assistance, easing the burden on survivors as they begin the arduous process of rebuilding their lives.

While this disaster will continue to stand alone for its sheer scope — the deadliest U.S. fire in a century and the worst natural disaster in Hawaii’s recent history — we know that we remain vulnerable. The Red Cross is committed to work to increase disaster preparedness and resiliency on all islands. In Hawaii, we typically respond to a home fire every three to four days. Nationally, more people die in home fires than in all other disasters combined.

For those with Old Lahaina Town in their hearts and memories, the tragedy of the wildfires cannot be understated. Seeing the destruction on the news or social media can take your breath away, but seeing it in person is a profoundly heartbreaking and terrifying experience. You can’t help but imagine the events that ravaged so many lives with the understanding that for those in Lahaina, it was all too real.

While their lives may never return to what they once knew, it’s on us to keep that empathy in mind and work to assist anyone impacted and provide some small measure of consolation and comfort. The Red Cross, through our volunteers and financial supporters, will continue to embrace our mission of alleviating human suffering in the face of such disasters.

A community has been destroyed and it will take the collective effort of the community to rebuild it. As part of that community in Hawaii for 106 years, we are here to support those efforts for as long as it takes.

Diane Peters-Nguyen is CEO of the American Red Cross, Pacific Islands Region.