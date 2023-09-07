Letter: Out of tragedy can rise more sustainable future

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The horrific climate apocalypse in and around Lahaina resulted in immediate and lingering physical, emotional, social and economic trauma, and struggles for numerous residents. Anxiety, frustration, uncertainty and recovery generate more suffering.

Nature, however, is resilient and adaptable. As part of nature, so are humans. The best of human nature is apparent in the outpouring of empathy, compassion, loving kindness and assistance.

As the immediate crisis subsides, the opportunity arises to create a more sustainable, green and just society. Hawaiian worldviews, values and practices can provide wisdom, inspiration and guidance.

Besides the help of Hawaii residents and government, tourists who have enjoyed Maui and other islands can be encouraged to donate to help fund reconstruction.

Leslie Sponsel

Hawaii Kai

