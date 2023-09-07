Letter: Superferry could have helped deploy supplies

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

With true aloha spirit, people from all islands pitched in to assist Lahaina. You saw neighbors starting collection boxes for necessities, countless food drives, tons of bottled water. Even wheelchairs were being donated. All these items needed to make it to Maui ASAP. I’m sure equipment for first responders, heavy machinery like Hawaiian Electric trucks and even emergency vehicles needed to be deployed.

I can’t help but think how critical a role the Superferry would have played at this time of need. After unloading on Maui, the ferry could have transported the many tourists back to the other islands, allowing them to continue their vacations or grab a flight out, thus relieving the stress at the Kahului Airport.

Mark Ida

Salt Lake

