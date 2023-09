Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Recent news reports said that car-rental companies on Maui will reduce their inventory by half, shipping cars off island, because of a drop in tourism due to the wildfires and their damage. Read more

Many people in West Maui just lost their cars, along with just about everything else, and are trying to figure out transportation to get to work, or for grocery shopping and other needs.

It seems like a great opportunity for creative problem-solving. Are any of the new funds that have sprung into action able to provide meaningful direct help to fire survivors and step in here?

Lynn B. Wilson

Waipahu

