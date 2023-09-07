Letter: UH needs new stadium as soon as possible

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I’ve been a University of Hawaii football season-ticket holder since 1979, the year I moved back to Hawaii. Read more

I attended the season opener against Stanford. The experience was not very pleasant, and I’m not talking about the team’s loss. The stadium is worse than those of most of the high schools in Hawaii. I wouldn’t be surprised if fan attendance goes down.

Football is the financial lifeline for all UH sports, especially for the women’s programs. Our politicians need to stop kowtowing to developers and have them build a new stadium — which they are supposed to do in exchange for the lucrative development rights — ASAP.

Based on prior experience with government and private partners, the state of Hawaii eventually will be stuck with the bill of operating and maintaining the stadium.

Cliff Toyama

Moanalua

