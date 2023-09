Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Oahu’s Jack Johnson is pitching in — along with Paula Fuga and John Cruz — with a concert and benefit album to help those affected by the Maui wildfires, keeping the issue in the public eye. Johnson and friends will hold a Sept. 18 benefit show at The Republik in Honolulu, and release a benefit album, “Songs For Maui,” recorded live at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Castle Theater in 2012.

Concert tickets, $125, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at seetickets.us; the album will be available digitally on Sept. 15 through Brushfire and Republic Records.