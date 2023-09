Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Everyone wants Waikiki’s “Safe and Sound” anticrime program to work, of course. On Tuesday, marking the initiative’s first year, city officials, police, prosecutor and community stakeholders touted dramatically lowered violent and property crime rates. And while disorderly conduct cases did rise, police say incidents have led to arrests.

It’s hoped that ongoing collaboration will sustain these early strides into Year Two, which officials say will focus on aiding Waikiki’s drug-addicted and homeless people.