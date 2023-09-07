comscore Ex-city employee gets 10 months for taking bribes | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Ex-city employee gets 10 months for taking bribes

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:25 p.m.

A former city building plans examiner was sentenced to 10 months in federal prison for accepting more than $28,000 in bribes to fast-track projects through the permitting process. Read more

