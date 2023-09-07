comscore Hit to Hawaii economy from Maui fire pegged at $1.9 billion through 2024 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hit to Hawaii economy from Maui fire pegged at $1.9 billion through 2024

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:12 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The state’s economy is not expected to grow as much through 2024 due to losses from the Aug. 8 fire that destroyed Lahaina. Pictured is a burned-out area near Kapunakea Street in Lahaina.

    The state’s economy is not expected to grow as much through 2024 due to losses from the Aug. 8 fire that destroyed Lahaina. Pictured is a burned-out area near Kapunakea Street in Lahaina.

A two-year reduction in Hawaii’s economic growth is expected largely from losses stemming from the Aug. 8 fire that destroyed Lahaina, a state report forecasts. Read more

