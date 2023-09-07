comscore Oahu home prices stay close to flat | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Oahu home prices stay close to flat

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:44 p.m.

Sales of previously owned homes on Oahu remained depressed in August while prices didn’t change much amid higher mortgage interest rates, an industry report released Wednesday shows. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Darcy Rieches

Scroll Up