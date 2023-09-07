comscore Some Lahaina stores slowly reopen | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Some Lahaina stores slowly reopen

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:17 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Mark Noble of Auntie Snorkel was prepping his business for reopening, but can’t operate at his Lahaina location without fresh water to clean equipment.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Mark Noble of Auntie Snorkel was prepping his business for reopening, but can’t operate at his Lahaina location without fresh water to clean equipment.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Ace Hardware store manager Martin Hussey, above, said there has been a small but steady stream of customers stopping by the Lahaina Gateway store looking for generators, water, cleaning supplies and other goods.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Ace Hardware store manager Martin Hussey, above, said there has been a small but steady stream of customers stopping by the Lahaina Gateway store looking for generators, water, cleaning supplies and other goods.

As Maui County lifted restrictions on the Lahaina Gateway shopping center this week, business remained slow at Maui’s largest open-air mall as residents continue to grapple with the aftermath of the deadly fire that burned down most of the town last month. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Darcy Rieches

Scroll Up