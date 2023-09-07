comscore Hakas gives Wahine a boost with her skill, abundance of energy | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hakas gives Wahine a boost with her skill, abundance of energy

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:16 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii outside hitter Tali Hakas, top, leaped into the arms of Amber Igiede after winning the first set against USC last Saturday.

    Hawaii outside hitter Tali Hakas, top, leaped into the arms of Amber Igiede after winning the first set against USC last Saturday.

Tali Hakas ended a long rally against Southern California on Saturday with a block and then turned toward her teammates and dove headfirst like she was sliding into home plate in a baseball game. Read more

