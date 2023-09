Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Aubree Westjohn scored at 68:36, but the Hawaii Pacific women’s soccer team fell to Westminster (Utah) 4-1 on Wednesday in Salt Lake City.

The Griffins got goals from Cassidy Jackson (21st minute), Necie Gubler (49th), Alivia Preston (54th) and Brooke Streeter (65th).

HPU dropped to 1-3, while Westminster improved to 2-1.